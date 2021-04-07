Mrs. Grace Aaron Johnson, age 89, of Covington passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born May 10, 1931 in Mansfield, Georgia to Rabun and Ellie Mae Aaron who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Johnson grew up in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield High School. She worked for Covington Mills, McGregor, and Ace in Conyers. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Newton Squares, and was a volunteer at Newton General Hospital where she volunteered for over 2,500 hours in 10 years and was recognized by being awarded a Presidential Citation. She was a Methodist by faith and a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.



Along with her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Johnson, her daughter Donna Machtolff, her sister and brother-in-law Charlyne and Roy Varner, her brother Dan Aaron, her brother J.W. Aaron, her sister Jeanette Pratt, and her sister Virginia Thompson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tony and Mary Alice Johnson of Covington, her son-in-law John Machtolff of North Carolina, her grandchildren Misty Cole, Chris and Mandy Johnson, John Paul and Melissa Machtolff, and Aaron David Machtolff, her great grandchildren Tristan, Kelbie, Raylan, Preston, Miranda, Jake, and Evan, her sisters-in-law Ruth Aaron and Margaret Aaron along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

The family received friends at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home Sunday, April 4, 2021. Private graveside services will be at Gibson Family Cemetery. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all CDC requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of a mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.