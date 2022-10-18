By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgie "Memaw" McCalla
Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home
obit

Georgie "Memaw" McCalla, age 85, formerly of Covington, GA, passed away October 15, 2022. Celebration of Life Saturday October 22, 2022; 2pm at our Hattie G. Watkins Memorial Chapel, 163 North Avenue, Jonesboro. Interment, Private. Viewing Friday, October 21, 4-7 at Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro  678-479-0806