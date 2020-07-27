Mr. Franklin Delano Aiken, age 87, of Oxford, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Mr. Aiken graduated from Conyers High School in 1950 and received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of the State of New York. He traveled extensively over the world both as a civilian and as a soldier in the military service. As a civilian, Mr. Aiken worked on various jobs in Europe and on a construction project near the Arctic Circle in Greenland. As a soldier, he served 23 years in the United States Army with two overseas tours of duty in Korea, two overseas tours of duty in the Vietnam War, and two overseas tours of duty in Germany. After his retirement from the military service, he worked as senior general manager of Stone Mountain Park and later for Gwinnett County as manager of public utilities construction contracts, land acquisitions and computer operations. Mr. Aiken was preceded in death by his parents, Tyree Benjamin and Florence Viola Aiken; sisters, Janie Eleanor Aiken, Ouida Mae (Peggy) Aiken Smith; brothers, John Artryee Aiken, Jack Reginald Aiken.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Ann (Terry) Aiken; daughter, Margaret Teresa Simmons and husband, David; son, Ronald Hartz and wife, Mary; stepchildren, Gina Rochelle Smith and husband, Troy, Anthony Charles (Tony) Foushi and wife, Adrienne; sister-in-law, Barbara Aiken; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece; and four nephews.

A private funeral service for Mr. Aiken will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Jonathan Alvear officiating and interment following in Oxford Historical Cemetery, in Oxford.

Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic, the family regrets the services must be private. As soon as the current public health crisis abates, a memorial service will be held for all who wish to honor the life of Mr. Aiken.