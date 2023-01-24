Home-Going Celebration for the late CSM (Ret.) Eugene Williams Sr. was Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lifepointe Church of Nazarene, 5133 Highway 36, Covington, Georgia.



Rev. CJ and Donnell Bethea, pastors. Rev. Jerry F. Stokes, eulogist

CSM (Ret.) Eugene Williams, Sr. was born on July 1, 1947, to the late Mr. & Mrs. LZ (Annie Kate) Williams.

At a young age, Eugene joined the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Madison, Georgia, where he remained a faithful member until his health declined. He was educated in the Morgan County School System, On August 12, 1966, he enlisted in the United States Army. He worked his way up through the ranks to his final ranking of Command Sergeant Major. He retired from the military on December 31, 1994.

On August 23, 1970, he married his long-time love, Maggie L. Williams. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, veteran, police officer and friend.

On January 11, 2023, he departed this earthly life. He was preceded in life by his father, Mr. LZ Williams; mother, Annie Kate Williams; brothers, Mr. L.Z. Williams, Jr., and Mr. David Williams; sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Williams, Mrs. Irene Williams Rogers, Mrs. Gracie Williams; his wife Mrs. Maggie Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Mrs. Veronica (Gerald) Williams-Roseberry and Ms. Cynthia D. Smiley; son, Mr. & Mrs. Eugene (Kathleen) Williams, Jr; sister, Ms. Rosa Mae Williams; five grandchildren, Michayla, Za”Keyah, Jamayah, Kaylin and Braeden; sister-in-law, Ms. Annette Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, Georgia 30014.

The family of the late CSM (Ret.) Eugene Williams, Sr. would like to express their sincerest appreciation to each of you, for your many acts of kindness shown to them during their hours of bereavement. Your love and support will never be forgotten. May God’s blessing shower upon her. — the Williams family.