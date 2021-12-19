Eugene Kenner Miller II (Kenny/Ken) passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the age of 76. After several months of declining health Ken passed peacefully with his beloved daughters Victoria and Kathleen by his side.



Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Kenner Miller and Mabel Binegar Miller and his son Jason Kenner Miller. He is survived by daughter Victoria Roberts and husband Ronnie of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter Kathleen Tipton and husband Anthony of Sevierville, Tennessee; Grandson Chaz Simms and wife Chasity of Sevierville Tennessee; Granddaughter Montana Tipton, and fiancée Dakota Phipps of Sevierville, Tennessee; Grandson Kristopher Tipton of Dandridge, Tennessee; and Grandson Alex Tipton of Sevierville Tennessee; and members of his Covington, Georgia family Wade Sockwell, Denise Bailey, and all those he spent many wonderful years with at Moseley Electric.

A special thank you to Sacred Journey Hospice, their volunteers, staff and especially Allyson, Jessica, Brooke, Erin, Dawn and several friends and neighbors that assisted him during his illness.

At his request, no funeral service will be held. Anyone wishing to express condolences may do so by making a donation, in his memory, to their local fire department.