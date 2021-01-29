Emily Cook Kelly, age 82, of Covington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Magnolia Hospice in Conyers.

Emily Kelly was a lifelong resident of Jasper County. She was born on June 28, 1938, to the late Aubie Cook and Nellie Mae Hickman Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Colin Kelly; and seven brothers and sisters.

Emily Kelly was a member of the Monticello First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, shopping and spending time in the outdoors. She loved all animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Paige (Chantz) Ammons of Covington; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Bob Wooten will officiate.