Elizabeth J. “Gina” Light, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the age of 91.

Gina, the youngest of six children, was born in Rosemont, West Virginia to Eufemia DeLuca Pellegrino and Carmine Pellegrino.

Gina showed strength, determination, and perseverance throughout her life, but one way was through her pursuit of education. One of the proudest accomplishments in her young adulthood was obtaining a full scholarship to Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She earned her degree as a Registered Nurse in August 1960 and proceeded to hold many positions in the field, including nursing at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, performing private duty nursing, managing a health department and working with underserved community members, and being a Nurse Case Manager.

Gina exhibited a natural talent for drawing and painting from a young age, and after retirement, she enrolled in art classes at Spruill Center for the Arts. This was a profound experience that ignited her lifelong passion and pursuit of painting and other artistic mediums. She had great fondness and respect for her teachers and fellow students. Gina’s talents afforded her many opportunities to show her paintings at art exhibits, which she deeply cherished. A prolific artist, she continued to create beautiful paintings during the last 30 years of her life, and they adorn every room of her home.

Gina was a social butterfly who loved parties, gatherings, and any time spent with family and friends. Staying in touch with her loved ones through phone calls, text messages, and Facebook brought Gina immense happiness.

Gina’s absence in our lives creates a painful loss, but her memory endures through the love she gave so abundantly and through her lovely paintings.

Gina was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Yolanda Lechiara, Mafalda Fragale, Mary Wentz, Lena Derosa; and brother, Sylvio Pellegrino.

Survivors include her loving husband, Ron Light, with whom she shared 67 happy years; daughter, Jackie Light Jurkowski (Richard); sons, Andrew Eilperin Light (Juliet), James Peyton Light (Kristin); grandchildren, Alexandra Duncan, Jennifer Jurkowski, Grace Sutherlin, Ayden Light, Miloš Eilperin Light, Marika Eilperin Light; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Light will be held Friday, August 16, 2024, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Reverand Father Roberto A. Orellana officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, one hour prior to herervice from 12 Noon – 1:00 P.M.