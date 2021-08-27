Mr. Douglas Lee “Doug” Banks, age 76, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born Oct. 23, 1944 in Mansfield to Holland and Lerline Banks who have preceded him in death. Mr. Banks retired from the City of Covington as a Building Inspector after a career that spanned 35 years. He enjoyed old movies, raising rabbits, and chickens, working with horses, and being with his grandchildren. Mr. Banks was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Newborn. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by six of his siblings.



Mr. Banks is survived by his wife Linda Henderson Banks, his daughters and sons-in-law Darlene and Brett Martin, and Sharon and Allen Rhodes all of Mansfield, his grandchildren Westley, Leslie, Brett, Rachel, Seth, and Andrew, his great grandchildren Levi, Azariah, and Olivia, his brother and sister-in-law Wilson and Elsie Banks and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Banks will be held at 10 o’clock Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Scott officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

As of April 8, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask that you still be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID 19, please do not attend the service or services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.