Dorothy M. Dodson, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Ms. Dodson was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers. She was a co-owner of Triad, Inc. for over 35 years. Ms. Dodson loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs in Covington. In her younger years, she was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, in Augusta, Georgia, where she headed the Red Carpet at the Masters Golf Tournament. In addition, Ms. Dodson held a private pilots license.

Ms. Dodson was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Dodson Fitz; father, Owen Dodson; brother, Charles Dodson; and first cousin, Mike Vaughn.



She is survived by her first cousins, Dean and Kendall (Davenport) Hoffman, Jimmy and Sandra (Vaughn) McMillin, Linda Hoffman Temples, Deward G. Vaughn, Connie (Rutledge) Vaughn; special friend and business partner, Bobby G. Owens; and other cousins and relatives.

A Graveside Service for Ms. Dodson will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Memory Hill Cemetery, 5937 US-431, in Albertville, Alabama, with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Flowers are accepted, or contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.

