Donna M. Cronan, 50, of Covington, Georgia, passed away on August 5, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was deeply cherished by her mother, Teresa Botts. She had a profound love for visiting all of her family. During Christmas, she particularly enjoyed seeing the Christmas lights. She also had a passion for riding roller coasters and loved watching fireworks during other holidays. Donna had a special fondness for flowers; anyone could bring her flowers at any time and light up her face with a smile. In her earlier years, Donna enjoyed watching cooking shows, but later in life, her interests shifted to sermons by preachers, with Reverend Jentezen Franklin being one of her favorites. Regardless of what was happening, she never missed the news and the weather.



She also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves with her Uncle Jerry and even played for the Miracle League. Donna was preceded in death by her Granny Gladys Dillard and her Aunt Sheila Kitchens. Her memory will be forever treasured by her loving mother Teresa Botts, Uncle Jerry Ellis, Aunt Keisha Link, and Uncle Terry Ellis .



A graveside service will be held at Melwood Cemetery on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

