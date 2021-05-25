Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Donald Wayne “Don” Thomas, age 70 of Covington. Mr. Thomas was born in Atlanta, a son of the late David Thomas, Jr. and the late Margie Jean Cook Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a retired heavy equipment operator with the Hanson Co. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas is preceded by a brother, Steve Thomas.



Survivors include three brothers, Rick Thomas and his wife Melanie of Commerce; Bobby Thomas and his wife Selena of Adolphus, Kentucky; and John Thomas of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sister, Beth Morris and her husband Rodney of Fernandina Beach, Florida. A life-long friend, John Martin “J.W.” also survives along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 21, 2021, at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Thomas may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org

