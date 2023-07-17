Obituary lovingly prepared by the family.

Donald Jordan Thompson, age 87, of Oxford, passed away on June 26, 2023. He was born on March 30, 1936 in Oxford, GA to Ruby Wren and Bonnie Thompson, who have preceded him in death. Donald grew up on his family farm in Oxford, where he lived his entire life. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Bell South for 32 years until retirement. He then devoted himself full-time to farming and his family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Lynn Thompson.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia “Penny” Thompson; his children Kimberly McGill (Jim) of Johns Creek, GA; Kristen Goldberg (William) of Powell, WY; Kevin Thompson (Casey) of Oxford, GA; 7 beloved grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Elsie Arnold of Loganville, GA; niece Cindy Rice of Snellville, GA, along with other family and many close friends. He embodied a calm, steadfast strength and was a loving husband, beloved father, grandfather, and friend.

A celebration of life for Donald will be held at 3 o’clock on July 22, 2023 at Gum Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 3:00 prior to the service. Interment to follow at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Donald Thompson to the American Kidney Fund. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.



