Donald Barnett Wade, Jr. passed peacefully at home Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was a dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, trusted friend, proud veteran, and craft show connoisseur. He was born December 28, 1944, in Florence, South Carolina. He married his high school sweetheart on August 9th, 1966, and would be celebrating their 55th anniversary this year. He and his wife Becky celebrated two children of their own, four grandchildren, and countless neighborhood and friends’ children that still consider him a second father. He attended Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated in 1963. Soon after, he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967 after flying in over 105 combat-related missions during which he received the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.



After returning from Vietnam, Don began his career with JCPenney where he started as a stock boy. Over the course of 37 years, six states were called home (some twice), including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, and New Jersey. Thirty-seven years later he retired from JCPenney.

Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Becky Wade; Son, Scott Wade (wife Chana); Son, Clark Wade (wife Laura); grandchildren, Jackson (15) and Gracie (13); Blair (12) and Grayson (10); several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Wade will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia with full military honors. Services in care of Lakeside Funeral Home, Woodstock, GA 770-293-2757.