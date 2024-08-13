Connie Mitchell Wallace 77, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2024 at her home with family in Eatonton, Georgia. Connie was born in Porterdale, Georgia on June 15, 1947 to the late Howard and Mildred Moss Mitchell. Connie spent most of her life in Almon, Georgia. She was very caring and loving and was especially known for her BIG hugs. She always thought of others before thinking about herself.

She was very devoted to studying and reading the word of God—her Bible. Her heart was dedicated to Shiloh United Methodist Church in Almon, where she had many friends and family. Connie liked the outdoors, nature, arts and crafts, and puzzles and especially cooking, and was well known for her CORNBREAD, MACARONI AND CHEESE, AND SWEET POTATO SOUFFLE, that was loved by many, especially Uncle Frank at Thanksgiving.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas ‘Skip’ Wallace, sister-in-law Nancy Wallace, brothers-in-law, Frank Malcolm, Paul Ralston and Glen Watkins.

Connie is survived by sons, Brad (Tammy) Wallace, and Steve Wallace and a sister, Laura Malcom, sisters-in-law Margaret Ralston and Linda Watkins. Connie leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Justin (Sandy) Palmer, Brandon (Katie) Welch, Allison (Jacob) Morris and Tyler Wallace, 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.

A Memorial service will follow at a later date. Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.