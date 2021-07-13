Charlie Lee (Curly) McKnight Jr. was born on August 8, 1959, to the late Vera Cathalene McKnight and Charlie Lee McKnight, Sr. in Covington.



Charlie enjoyed Landscaping and helping people when he could. He also loved spending time with family and friends.

He departed this earthly life on June 21, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Gaither; grandsons, Kevin Ellzey, Jr. and Christian Ellzey; sister, Ms. Cheryl McKnight; brother, Mr. & Mrs. Kenny (Cassandra) McKnight; uncle, Mr. & Mrs. Marvin (Tammy) Rogers; aunts, Ms. Ann Spearman, Mr. & Mrs. Eddie (Gwendolyn Spearman) Benton, Minister Willie & Mrs. Sheila Pope; family friend, Estrell Young and a host of nieces, cousins and friends.

Services were held Saturday, June 26, at noon at New Covington Cemetery.