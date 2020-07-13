Charles Walker Haggard, Jr. died May 15, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla., due to heart failure.



He was born August 2, 1933, in Porterdale and lived in Covington and Atlanta before retiring in 1991 to Sarasota.

Charles was friends with everyone he met and acquired the nickname “Happy” because of his outgoing personality. During high school, he worked at Colonial Stores grocery and J. C. Harwell & Sons Funeral Home. He graduated from Newton County High School in 1953, and then worked for the Office of Disbursements / Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta. Except for a short period in Macon, GA, his entire career was in the Atlanta office.

He was a member and Past Master of Chamblee Sardis Lodge No. 444. He was a Royal Arch Mason and a member of Dekalb 38 Commandry. He was a member of Yaarab Temple of Atlanta.

After retirement, he was an Enrolled Agent of the IRS and had a business as a Taxpayer Advocate. He and Sharon, whom he married in 1980, travelled extensively during their retirement years.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles Walker Haggard, Sr. and Willie Mae (Parks) Haggard; and his five sisters: Doris Hatchell, Marion Hampton, Hazel Cordell, Gladys

Kerbow, and Charlene Bell, his twin, and their spouses. Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Greene) Haggard; brother Sidney Haggard of Covington, GA; and a large number of nieces and nephews, all of whom adored their Uncle Charles.

There are no services being planned for the Covington area at this time.