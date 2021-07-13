In Loving Memory, we pause to give tribute to Mother Catherine Mae White with love and affection.



Born on May 13th, 1935, in Newton County the sixth of nine children, born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Harold (Ellen Tuggle) Belcher. She was affectionately called “Cat” by family and friends alike.

Growing up in Newton County she attended its public schools. At an early age, she became a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she served as an active member until her health declined.

Until her retirement, she was employed by the Bibb Company. To know “Cat” was to love her, she opened her house up to the family, regardless of their situation. She will truly be missed in our lives but forever will live in our hearts.

She departed this earthly life on June 20, 2021. She leaves to cherish her loving memory; a loving son, Mr. & Mrs. William Jerry (Evelyn) Belcher; two loving daughters, Ms. Maxine Anita Kee and Mr. & Mrs. Willie Ronnie (Carolyn) Davis; thirteen grandchildren; Ms. Antionette White, Mr. & Mrs. Breylan (Destiny) Boyd, Mr. & Mrs. Travis (Elizabeth) Durham, Mr. & Mrs. Derrick (Daphne) Bunch, Ms. Donna Lackey, Ms. Shambai Belcher, Ms. Tiffany Davis, Mr. Byron Lackey, Mr. Derrick Belcher, Mr. Idris Davis, Mr. Jordan Davis, Mr. Jermaine Belcher, Mr. & Mrs. Jeremy (Alexis) Belcher; thirty great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Alfreda Belcher; one aunt, Mrs. Rachel Gilbert and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Two caregivers, Mrs. Stella Cullins and Ms. Mary Ann Saxon