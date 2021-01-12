Billie Sue Bowen, of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the age of 77. Loving and selfless, Mrs. Bowen was a natural caregiver – she adored taking care of others, especially her brothers and their wives. She was simple, generous, outgoing, and always looking “sharp”. Mrs. Bowen enjoyed cooking, being a people person, and had a special place in her heart for her dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mamie Sue Duvall; first husband, Wade Knight; second husband, Sammy Bowen; brothers, Nunaly Hopkins, Don Hopkins, Jimmy Duvall; step-son, Joe Bowen; nephew, Kenny Duvall.

Survivors include her step-daughters, Rhonda Knight and husband, David, Darlene Burt and fiancé, Ken Brewer; step-sons, Jack Knight and wife, Melody, Aubie Knight, and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Nicole Williams and husband, Josh, Dawson Knight, Logan Knight; great-grandchild, Walker Williams; brother, Fred Hopkins; nephew, Kevin Duvall and fiancée, Shelia Anderson; as well as numerous other loving family members.

A memorial service for Mrs. Bowen was held Monday, January 11, 2021, 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Wilburn Hill officiating, and interment followed in Covington Mill Cemetery, in Covington.

