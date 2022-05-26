Betty Jane White Blankenship, age 98, passed away on May 18, 2022. She was born September 26, 1923, in High Shoals, GA, to Bernice and Hiram Baxter. She was married to two loving husbands, Earnest White on September 5, 1942, until his death November 15, 1964, then was married to John Blankenship on August 21, 1974, until his death April 25, 2006.



Over the years she had many names including Betty, Betty Jane, Mama Betty, Ma Betty, and BB. Her most cherished name was Mama. She left each of her loved ones with many precious memories.

She graduated from DeKalb Technical College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her most memorable occupation was the night nurse at Oxford College for 18 years, retiring in 1985. Even though her job was to take care of injuries and emergencies for students, she was so much more than that. She became a surrogate mother to so many students who were home sick and just needed to talk and be loved on.

Betty was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church, an emeritus member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #32. Many people were on the receiving end of her kindness and talents, from braiding hair to crocheting Afghans. She loved her many days spent at Jackson Lake and although she never learned to swim, was frequently the copilot in the boat wearing her famous white or yellow ski belt. In her later years one of her favorite outings was making the trip to her daughter, Lisa’s cabin. She never grew tired from the view of the front porch. Conversation always included how “water is good for the soul.”

Anyone that knew her knew how much she loved to travel. She and John took many trips, including Nova Scotia, Alaska, the Mid West, and Hawaii. They frequently came home long enough to do laundry and repack for another adventure. Each trip was documented with countless pictures of scenery, smiles and good times of close friends and family.

She spent her last years at Pike Manor in Zebulon, GA, to be close to her daughter, Lisa. She was best known for her constant words of kindness “you are so pretty and thank you Angel Darlin’.” Words are inadequate for our gratitude to the owners and staff of Pike Manor for the loving care given to “BB” during the last three years of her life.

Survivors include her son, Jerry L. White (Darlene); daughter, Lisa Whiten Cochran (Russell); 4 grandchildren, Jamie McCord (Scott), Lance White (Becky), Dustin Whiten (Natalie), Lindsey Bounds (Bud); 8 great-grandchildren; as well as 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Her final act of kindness was reflected in her wish to donate her body to Emory School of Medicine. Her philosophy of her entire nursing career was based on helping others “just maybe I can help in my death too”. This decision was made over 20 years prior to her death. Little did she realize she would almost 99 when her Lord and Savior would call her home! Due to Betty’s love for students at Oxford College, her family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Oxford College Chaplaincy Emergency Fund, account number 03368002 in memory of Betty Blankenship www.oxford.emory.edu/giving.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Blankenship will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev Tom Lee officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Sunday, May 29, from 2:00 – 2:45 P.M.

