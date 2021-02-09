The world gained an angel with the passing of Mrs. Betty Jane Dunevant on Saturday, February 6. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

She was born on January 25, 1930 in Lowellville, Ohio to Lawrence and Josephine Rotz. Betty was a devoted wife and mother of five. She was an avid cook, masterful pizzelle maker, and a friend to all that she came in contact with. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing bingo and entertaining those around her with funny remarks.

Betty is survived by her loving husband Walter “Reggie,” four daughters: Sandy, Shelley, Sherri, Sheryl, and son Charles, along with nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Dunevant is set for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 6:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Father Roberto A. Orellana officiating.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Dunevant’s family.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.