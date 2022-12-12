Becky Milinda Moody Peugh Coleman, 72, of Hayesville, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after a 20-year illness. Becky grew up in Covington, Georgia, playing the piano at County Line Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Charles Lamb Moody, Jr. and Ruby Elizabeth Davis Moody. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Peugh, and became a U.S. Army wife. When Jimmy was diagnosed with leukemia, they moved back to Zebulon, Georgia, to be near family. They were very active with Mt. Gilead Baptist Church’s children’s choir in Griffin, Georgia, and they were affectionately known as Mama Pooh and Papa Pooh.

After Jimmy died, Becky and their three daughters moved to Houston County where Becky worked in civil service at Robins Air Force Base until taking a medical retirement. Fourteen years ago, she married Carl Coleman and adopted his daughter, Cindy. Becky and Carl followed their grandchildren to McDonough, Georgia, and then to Hayesville. They lived with her youngest daughter and were almost finished building a “honeymoon suite” in the mountains.

Becky suffered many heartaches in life, but she grew stronger and sweeter. She learned to make memories because tomorrow is not promised. She was a caring and giving person, and she would go out of her way to help you. Becky loved to travel to the beach, the mountains, and Disney World, but her happiest place was with her grandchildren. She lived in many places, and she saw someone she knew everywhere she went.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Lamar Peugh; brothers, Tony Moody and Charles Terry Moody, Sr.; and adopted daughter, Cindy Coleman.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Coleman of Hayesville; three daughters and sons-in-law, Lorie Peugh Judd (Terrance) of Haines City, Florida, Linda Peugh Adkins (Mark) of Hayesville, and Lynett Peugh Falkner (Chris) of Hayesville; grandchildren, Jordan Wheeless (Amber), Logan Judd, Morgan Judd, Hayden Judd, Hayley Adkins (Linsey Brown), Kelley Adkins (Kevin Osorio), Emily Adkins (Ryan Nickum), Zoey Falkner, Rory Falkner; and two brothers, Ted Moody (Elaine), and Terrell Moody (Sherri), all of Zebulon, Georgia.

We will gather on Sunday, December 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, Georgia, to celebrate the life of Becky/Beck-Beck/Mama Pooh with a sweet service in the chapel at 4:00 p.m. Rev. James Cross will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please bring (or mail) a red bird ornament. Becky loved cardinals, so the family had started collecting ornaments from friends to hang on her Christmas tree. The family wishes to continue collecting ornaments in her memory. Please attach your name and a picture/story to your ornament. The cardinal tree is the last memory she will make with her family. In true Beck-Beck style, please wear happy colors to our celebration.