Barbara Ruth Clark Honeycutt, of Covington, Georgia, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, after a brief illness.



She was born Nov. 23, 1940, to Edward and Ruth Clark in Pensacola, Florida, but spent most of her childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, before moving to Georgia with her family. After marrying Jim Honeycutt in 1961, they briefly moved with the Army to West Point, New York, before settling in Covington near her parents and siblings.

After a brief career with the publishing company Progressive Farmer Company, she became a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to the Smoky Mountains. She was an avid reader, home gardener, and an accomplished embroiderist whose love of Christmas in the South was reflected in a collection of Santa art from all over the Southeastern U.S.

She is survived by her husband; her son James (Ellen); grandchildren Alex (Yan) and Sara; and her beloved great-grandson Max.

Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to your favorite environmental/conservation charity in her memory.

