Arthur Clifton Belcher Benton, age 82, of Carrollton, Texas passed away October 31, 2020. Clifton was the proud patriarch of one of Newton County’s long-standing families (the Belchers of Starrsville, who arrived in the U.S. in the early 1600s).

A graveside service will be held on April 24, 2021 at the Belcher-Anderson Cemetery at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Evelyn, of 52 years.



Clifton was a 1956 graduate of Newton County High School. He attended the University of Georgia where he joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Clifton then enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was first stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he met his wife Evelyn Walker.

While at Wright Patterson, Clifton was twice cited for outstanding work writing history for the Strategic Air Command 4043. He and Evelyn were both transferred to Washington D.C. where they were two of the seven original members of the Defense Supply Agency.

After two years in Washington, Clifton began working for District Photo Inc. Ten years later, his entrepreneurial spirit led him back to Georgia where he owned and operated three printing companies. After selling these businesses, his family moved to Dallas where he opened The Dreamhouse Furniture and Interior Shop and operated it until he retired. During retirement, Clifton was an active Democratic Party Chair in Texas.

Those that knew Cliff, knew Georgia was always in his heart. He was proud that his ancestors were in the Americas before the American Revolution. He cheered his Georgia “Dawgs”, and everyone most assuredly knew how much he loved his three girls and his grandchildren.

Cliff had a magnetic personality. He was the personification of charisma. The man had innate “likeability”. He was a sounding board for some and an advisor for others. His humor could at times be silly and other times cerebral. This world was better for having Arthur Clifton Belcher Benton in it. For those that were not lucky enough to have Cliff in their lives, put it on your list to meet him in Heaven.

Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Deborah McCarthy (Ed) of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Lisa Neel of Plano, Texas and Stephanie Wade (Guy) of Heath, Texas; five grandchildren, Jake Wade, Taylor Neel, Connor McCarthy, Trey Neel and Emmy Wade; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Benton Whatley of Starrsville, Georgia and Lillian Benton Wilson of Panama City, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, Clifton has requested donations be made in his name to The Starrsville United Methodist Church at 2786 Dixie Road, Covington, GA 30014. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

As of April 8, Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask that you still be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not attend the service or services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.