Mr. Alfonza (Al) Robinson, Jr. was born on June 22, 1953, in Covington, Georgia to Mr. & Mrs. Alfonza, (Dorothy) Robinson, Sr and entered eternal rest on May 15, 2020.

He attended school at Washington Street Elementary and R.L. Cousins High School, where he met his high school sweetheart Myrella Hinton. In July 1971, Al and Myrella married and two this union three children were born Tony, Phil and Kisha and five grandchildren.

Al was a lovable and incredibly fun and funny person to be around. He loved to tell jokes. Al was employed at Sweetheart Plastic for many years and later retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing checkers, playing cards, cooking his famous Ribs on the grill, sitting on his porch, spending time with his momma, and enjoying time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alfonza Robinson, Sr; his son, Minister Altonio (Tony) Robinson; sister, Gerry Robinson and two brothers, Walter, and Johnny Glenn Robinson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Pastor Felix (Twawanna) Robinson; daughter, Minister Kisha (Demetrius) Enoch; mother, Mrs. Dorothy Robinson; sister, Cherry Robinson; grandchildren, Tiana, Maliyah, Mia, Jehden and Mariah. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and remarkably close friends. Four God children, Shawn Grier, Shemette Grier, Peter Grier and Terrence Grier; two devoted friends, Bertha Williams, and Latasha Williams.