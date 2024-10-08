Woman crashes car into lake on Henderson Mill Road

NEWTON COUNTY — A Covington woman is said to be OK after crashing her car into a lake off Henderson Mill Road.

A crash report stated that driver Hannah Mateo Fuss was traveling east on Henderson Mill Road on Oct. 1 at 9:22 p.m when a deer ran out in front of her 2018 Hyundai Ioniq. Fuss swerved left to avoid the deer which caused her to crash into the lake.

The vehicle was submerged in the lake and was retrieved the next morning by the Newton County dive team.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Fuss is believed to be OK.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, nor was any damage to the property reported.