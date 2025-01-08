Newton County listed in Winter Storm Watch

UPDATE: Newton County Schools has closed schools for tomorrow due to inclement weather.

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting significant winter weather, including snow, sleet and freezing rain to affect parts of Georgia this weekend.

Newton County can expect to be grazed by the southernmost edge of the storm. This will send mainly sleet and freezing rain, as Wednesday’s prediction outlines only a 30 percent likelihood of snowfall over the county.

With low temperatures throughout the weekend, concerns remain for ice along roads.

“The greatest risk for ice accumulations of at least 0.10” (1/10 inch) is along the I-85/I-20 corridors,” the NWS said in its Wednesday morning release. “A more significant freezing rain event may be possible if early snow turns to rain faster than anticipated.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Channel forecasts below-freezing temperatures to begin for Covington at 9 p.m. on Thursday and stay below freezing until 1 p.m. on Friday. Friday’s predicted temperatures are a high of 34 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 29, with Saturday forecasted for a high of 40 and a low of 20. Sunday is expected to heat up to 47 degrees.

According to the Newton County Government’s official Facebook page, officials from the county government, Newton County Fire Services, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Porterdale, the city of Oxford, the city of Covington and the Emergency Management Agency met today to discuss storm preparations.

Officials from the city of Covington’s Public Safety, Public Works and Utility Departments met separately to prepare. Public Works plans to pre-treat the roads ahead of potential icy conditions but advises that residents stay home and avoid driving on Friday and Saturday to ensure safety.

No decision has been made at this time regarding Newton County Schools.

“We are closely monitoring reports of potential inclement weather expected to begin Friday morning,” read an emailed statement from NCS. “We have already begun consulting with local, regional, and state authorities to stay informed and prepared.”

This is an ongoing story. Check back to www.covnews.com for more updates.



