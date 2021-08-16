Williams will not seek reelection to Covington council

COVINGTON, Ga. — Four candidates have already qualified to run for various seats on the Covington City Council this fall, but longtime councilwoman Hawnethia Williams was not one of them.

After spending four terms representing the city’s West Ward in Post 2, Williams said she won’t seek a fifth.

“I’ve spent a great 16 years on the Covington City Council,” Williams told The Covington News in an exclusive phone interview Monday. “It’s been a fulfilling time, but I want to spend more time with my family … There’s been times that I’ve been so busy, members of my family would have to make an appointment just to spend time with me.

“After my family and I talked about it, I feel like it’s time to make a change and ... hang up my hat,” she added.

Williams said she was proud to play a part in the city’s many accomplishments over the years. She complimented the leadership of various mayors and council members, and also the diligence and hard work of city employees across all departments during her tenure.

With Williams’ time in office set to end in December, at least two new faces have qualified to take her place.

As of 3 p.m. Monday — the first day for candidates to officially qualify for municipal elections — Charika Davis and George Scott “Scotty” Scoggins were the only candidates to qualify to run for West Ward, Post 2.

Davis, who was born and raised in Covington resides in the Sterling Lakes subdivision. She currently serves on Covington’s Planning Commission Board, and she is a charter member of the Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Scoggins is owner of Scoggins Travel Agency. Scoggins and his wife, Shelley, have only lived in Covington for two years, but he said his wife’s family has lived in the city for more than 27 years, “so we are very familiar with the town.” The couple resides in Clark’s Grove, where Scoggins serves as president of the Neighborhood Association.

Councilwoman Susie Keck qualified to seek reelection for a second term in East Ward, Post 1. Currently, she faces no opposition.

Councilman Anthony Henderson also qualified Monday to seek reelection for a second term in West Ward, Post 3.

Henderson was bound over to the state Attorney General in February for prosecution for allegedly violating election laws in 2017, in which investigators say he helped a handful of people register to vote in Covington’s municipal election, despite not being residents of the city.

To date, Henderson has not been indicted.

As of Monday, no one has qualified to run against Henderson.

More candidates may come forward in the coming days, as the qualifying period is Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Covington’s municipal election will be held Nov. 2 at city hall within the courtroom chambers located at 2116 Stallings Street.