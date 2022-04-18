West Newton church to host two election-related events this week

COVINGTON, Ga. -- St. Paul AME Church and the Newton County NAACP are hosting public events on two different nights this week to learn about voters' top issues and to hear from candidates for Newton County offices.

The two organizations are planning a community forum Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. to learn about public concerns that will be included in some questions for the candidates.

Then, on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m., the church is planning a community forum and interviews with candidates for elected offices on the Newton County ballot. All local candidates have been invited, an organizer said.

Masks are required in the church building, a notice stated.

To attend by Zoom, visit https://zoom.us with meeting ID 880 5546 5449 and passcode 346710, or phone 1-929-205-6099.

St. Paul AME Church is at 13108 Brown Bridge Road in Covington. For more information, call 770-786-7785.