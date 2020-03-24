Volunteer for COVID-19 Response

Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is receiving offers from medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 response. An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized. Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and non-medical volunteers to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.

Medical volunteers may be used to answer medical questions coming into the COVID-19 hotline or assist at test specimen collection sites. Non-medical volunteers may be used in administrative roles at either the call center or test collection sites or provide interpretation or other skills as needed.

To volunteer, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on the “Register Now” box. Registration only takes a few minutes. Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information, and occupation type. In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact, and deployment preferences. Once your skills and credentials are reviewed, you will be notified by a DPH representative.

All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:

Practice social distancing by putting at least six feet between yourself and other people.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.