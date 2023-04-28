VISIONS 2023: The Covington News honors retiring school superintendent with top award

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington News honored the county’s retiring school superintendent with the top award during its 2023 Visions ceremony Thursday, April 27.

Publisher and Editor Gabriel Stovall gave the newspaper’s Community Spirit Award to Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey of the Newton County School System for her work in the community and her efforts to make an impact on the lives of her system’s students.

The News also honored leaders of the Newton County Special Olympics and two people who are part of the county’s justice system with Unsung Heroes awards; a rising computer student with its Youth of the Year award; and Mayfield Ace Hardware with its Employer of the Year award.

Stovall said Visions serves as the 158-year-old newspaper’s annual progress edition.

“A progress edition is a newspaper’s yearly celebration of the community it calls home,” Stovall said.

“It is a chance for us to recognize our area’s top employers, build up our bright and talent-rich youth, shed light on our area’s unsung heroes, and honor those who exemplify the definition of what community spirit is through their advocacy for the community, and contributes to the growth and prosperity of the community.”





Community Spirit

Fuhrey is retiring after leading the Newton County School System for the past decade.

She has worked in education for 31 years, beginning as an English teacher and assistant principal in DeKalb County before moving to Newton County and serving a number of administrative capacities before being promoted to superintendent.

Her community work has included being a member of the Board of Directors for Georgia Piedmont Technical College; the Newton County Chamber of Commerce; the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Board of Health; the Arts Association in Newton County; Newton County Tomorrow; NAACP; and the Newton County Library System.

Stovall also cited her work with individual students, including one formerly failing student who is now on track and earn a welding certification with Fuhrey’s encouragement.



Youth of the Year

Kevin Wadsworth, a senior at Newton County College and Career Academy and Newton High School, was named the top winner of the 4th Congressional District App Challenge after he created an app designed to help relieve the stress and strain of daily life.

He is considering either Kennesaw State University or Valdosta State for his continued education after graduation.



Employer of the Year

The Employer of the Year award is given to a business “that has shown an outstanding investment in Newton County and displays tremendous involvement in the enrichment of our community,” Stovall said.

Mayfield Ace Hardware and owner Lee Mayfield contribute to the area through contributions to charitable organizations like Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and hosting fundraisers for Boy and Girl Scouts troops.





Unsung Heroes

The News gave Unsung Heroes awards to Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps for his work to better his town’s quality of life; LaTrelle Cawthon for her work leading the Newton County Special Olympics; and Associate Probate and Magistrate Judge Destiny Bryant for her community work including president of the Covington Kiwanis Club and serving as a mentor in the Newton Mentoring program.