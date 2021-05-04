Tucker firm to reconstruct 84-year-old Frontage Road bridge in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tucker-based Georgia Bridge and Concrete will reconstruct the 84-year-old bridge and approaches on Frontage Road over the Yellow River by September 2022.

Drivers will be detoured along I-20 during construction, GDOT announced today.

No start date was given.

The existing bridge, built in 1937, is structurally deficient and must be replaced, a GDOT news release stated.

Raising the roadway profile to meet design standards mandated a closure, since an on-site option would impact the I-20 alignment, the river, a pump station and trailer park.

The proposed project will begin approximately 550 feet west of the existing bridge and extends east 550 feet for 0.27 miles, the release stated.

As proposed, the 320-foot long by 43.25-foot wide bridge will include two walls along the approaches south of the road to minimize impacts to a pump station and trailer park.

The $3.065 million I-20 Exit 88 interchange area project requires an interstate detour once underway.

Frontage Road is a major east-west route to and from downtown Covington, carrying more than 9,000 vehicles per day.