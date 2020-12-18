Three new office holders among Newton officials taking oath

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three who were elected for the first time Nov. 3 joined officials who were re-elected as they were sworn in to office Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Historic Courthouse.

Probate Judge Melanie Bell administered the oath of office to Alana Sanders, who was elected District 3 county commissioner; Dorothea Bailey-Butts, who was elected coroner; and Marcus Jordan, elected tax commissioner, all for their first terms in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Bell also administered the oath to returning Sheriff Ezell Brown, re-elected to a fourth term; and County Chairman Marcello Banes and commissioners Stan Edwards of District 1 and Ronnie Cowan of District 5, all re-elected to second terms.

Sanders noted that she had thought about running for office after working in State Rep. Doreen Carter’s 2014 campaign for Secretary of State — but had not envisioned seeking a seat on the county commission.

She said Carter had predicted Sanders would be a “politician.”

“I’m always doing something where I’m helping other people and that’s what a politician is: a public servant,” Sanders said. “That’s what you’re here for, to help people.”

She thanked those who encouraged her to run for the District 3 seat, which represents northwest Newton County, and asked for prayers as she worked in her new role.

Bailey-Butts said she appreciated the support she had been given since her election and asked for the public’s help for a smooth transition to the office from her predecessor, Tommy Davis.

The coroner is a state constitutional office that investigates most types of deaths that occur in a county.

Jordan said he was honored to be chosen for the tax commissioner position.

“I’m looking forward to jumping in,” Jordan said.

Tax commissioner is responsible for collecting and accounting for all ad valorem taxes in a county; and serves as an agent of the state revenue commissioner in registering vehicles.