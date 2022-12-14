Thomas to work as city manager under written agreement with Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Council has chosen to take the "interim" tag from Emory "Tres" Thomas' name and appoint him to the permanent city manager position leading the government’s day-to-day operations.

The council Monday, Dec. 12, voted to appoint Thomas as city manager from among 51 applicants for the position.

He will work under a written agreement that pays him $164,070 annually and make him eligible for any pay increases other city employees receive; as well as a monthly $100 stipend to reimburse him for cell phone service.

Thomas has worked for the city of Covington since 2001 and served as interim city manager since May 16.

"As a dedicated and loyal 21-year employee, Tres brings a wealth of knowledge about the infrastructure of Covington to the office of city manager as well as a deep devotion to our community and its citizens," said city spokesman Ken Malcom.

Thomas will hold the top full-time staff position in Covington city government, which has a $157.4 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and more than 300 employees.

He said he was "honored to serve as the city manager and grateful that the mayor and council have given me this opportunity."

"Over the last 21 years, I’ve had the opportunity to lead several departments and work with many city employees," he said.

"During this period, I’ve learned a lot about myself and those I’ve worked with on a regular basis. I’ve gained a fair amount of knowledge about infrastructure, development, and the city in general," Thomas said.

He also said his top challenge will be leading the city government as it deals with the "tremendous amount of residential, commercial and industrial development" the city likely will experience in 2023 and beyond.

Thomas' employment agreement requires the council to review his job performance "at least annually" prior to adoption of the city budget.

It also states the council is free to terminate his employment "at any time, with or without cause, subject only to the requirements of the city's charter."

If Thomas is terminated without cause prior to Dec. 31, 2023, the council is required to recommend to the new city manager that he be allowed to remain as the city engineer at the pay he was receiving prior to being appointed interim city manager, according to the agreement.

Covington’s last two city managers, Scott Andrews and Leigh Anne Knight, worked under a contract, city attorney Frank Turner Jr. told the council in May. Before that, city managers did not work under contract and only served “at the pleasure of the city council,” Turner said.

Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama and received additional training through the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta.

His certifications and registrations include Georgia Board of Registration for Engineers and Land Surveyors, ASFPM Certified Floodplain Manager, GSWCC Level II Certified Design Professional, and Management Development Program and Public Works Management certifications from the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Prior to working for the city, Thomas served in the private sector as a project engineer for Pendergrass & Associates Inc. in Conyers, Brownfields Services Inc. in Roswell, Farmer Oil Inc. in Oxford, and Holston Companies in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He began work with Covington in 2001 as the city engineer and subsequently worked as assistant public works director, public works director and planning director.

Thomas was appointed to the interim position following the May 3 resignation of Andrews — who took a position with the city government of Bakersfield, California, after three years as Covington city manager.

The council chose to seek applicants for the permanent position in September and narrowed the search to four applicants. The city then conducted background checks and settled on Thomas and Lorri Smith, who is chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Smith later withdrew her application for the city manager job and the council chose to interview Thomas as the sole finalist.