Students OK after person enters school bus without permission

NEWTON COUNTY – A safety incident involving a school bus with Newton County Schools (NCS) led to one person being taken into custody.

The incident happened Friday morning when the unidentified individual entered a school bus at a bus stop for Clements Middle School students. According to a memo sent to Clements Middle School parents from NCS, the individual entered the bus “over the driver’s objection and corresponding attempts to block access.”

The person then sat in the first seat of the bus and asked for emergency assistance, according to the memo. Students were evacuated from the bus and law enforcement was called, arriving within minutes.

The individual was taken into custody for an evaluation, according to the memo. It is not clear what charges – if any – the person faces.

No one was harmed during the incident and students arrived at Clements Middle School a few moments after the start of the day.

“While we are grateful that all students are safe in light of this incident, we are equally grateful for the quick actions of our bus driver,” via the memo sent by NCS.



