Funding secured for upgrades at Newton County agricultural center

ATLANTA — Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, announced Friday he helped secure $600,000 to fund the construction of a new equine stable and trailer parking for livestock shows at the T.M. “Mort” Ewing Newton County Agricultural Center.

The funding was included in the amended fiscal year 2022 budget by the Georgia General Assembly in grants from the One Georgia Authority after Strickland made the request for the monies.

The new stable will include 100 stalls, water and electricity, and, in addition to the new trailer parking, it will help the center accommodate larger shows. The center currently only has the capacity to host small, one-day equine events.

“With this new funding, Newton County can host large, multi-day events at the agriculture center, which will not only bring more revenue to the local economy but will continue our efforts to educate future generations about the importance of supporting our farms and the agricultural community in Georgia,” Strickland said in a news release.

The T.M. “Mort” Ewing Newton County Agricultural Center, located off FFA-FHA Camp Road, was built as a partnership between the state of Georgia, Newton County and the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center. The facility is designed to host all types of agricultural education livestock events and activities with the goal of growth opportunities for youth.

Since its opening in 2019, the Newton County Agricultural Center has been used by many organizations and individuals from all over the Southeast and as far as Missouri. Usage has included FFA and 4-H livestock shows such as the Newton County Classic and Hogs of Hazzard; various livestock shows such as the Piedmont Cattlemen Association Show; livestock sales such as the Southeast Boer Goat Sale, and much more.

Strickland represents the 17th Senate District, which includes portions of Henry, Rockdale and Newton counties. He also serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.