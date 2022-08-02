Stovall named publisher and editor of The Covington News

COVINGTON, Ga. — Gabriel Stovall has been named publisher and editor of The Covington News, Owner Patrick Graham announced today.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring someone of Gabriel’s caliber back to The Covington News,” Graham said. “He is an outstanding journalist and an even better person, and I know he will do his dead-level best for our readers, advertisers and community as he builds on the foundation of excellence established by his predecessor, Taylor Beck."

Beck, who served as publisher and editor since July 2020, moved back to his native Alabama to seek other pursuits.

Stovall previously served as assistant sports editor at the Louisville (Kentucky) Courier-Journal and most recently as senior sports writer and social media strategist at the Augusta Chronicle — both USA Today/Gannett papers.

Prior to that, he helped build an award-winning sports section during his three-year tenure as sports editor at The Covington News. He also spent five years covering sports for the Clayton News Daily and Henry Daily Herald newspapers in south metro Atlanta and has a distinct passion for tutoring young and aspiring journalists.

Stovall has received numerous awards from the Georgia Press Association and Georgia Sports Writers Association.

“Ever since I first showed up here back in 2016, I’ve called Covington my second home.” Stovall said. “I always said I’d love to buy a house here one day because the people are just so amazing, so I guess now I’ve got a great reason to do that.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to have the chance to come home to Covington in what really is a dream job for me. I love sports and always will, but I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this entire staff in continuing to be Newton County’s go-to source for news.”

A 2011 graduate of Luther Rice Theological Seminary in Lithonia, Stovall, 42, is a native of Omaha, Nebraska, and has been a Georgia resident for the last 16 years.

Before attending Luther Rice, he studied journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated from Creighton Preparatory High School in Omaha in 1998.

Stovall is married to Shawnda Kettles Stovall of Augusta. The couple has four children: Micah, Tamia, Courtney and Samira.