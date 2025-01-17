By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Single-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes on I-20
The eastbound vehicle flipped multiple times, shutting down all lanes of traffic. - photo by Kate Verity

NEWTON COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash late Friday morning shut down I-20 near exit 93 (Hazelbrand Rd) at mile marker 94. 

According to Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), an eastbound driver – who was not immediately identified – lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway into the median. The vehicle, a white van, flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The NCSO said the driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

One passenger, who was also not identified, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.