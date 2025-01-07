Sheriff’s Office Helps Families Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have announced a successful community outreach initiative that provided relief to four families in Clyde, N.C., affected by Hurricane Helene. Through the generosity of NCSO employees and local businesses, essential items and holiday cheer were delivered to those in need during the holiday season.

The NCSO collected non-perishable canned food for a Thanksgiving meal, hot hands, socks, hats, blankets, gift cards and personal hygiene items for four impacted families. In addition, four children were adopted by the NCSO, receiving gifts including toys, clothes, coats and candy to fulfill their Christmas wish lists.

All donations were transported to New Covenant Church in Clyde, N.C., by NCSO Captain Marty Roberts and Deputy Sharron Stewart, where they were distributed to the families.

“It is heartwarming to witness the selflessness of our community coming together to help those who have been through so much,” Brown said. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed and made this initiative a success.”

Brown said he provides a special thanks to the NCSO employees who donated generously, as well as to Walmart on Salem Road in Covington and Walmart in Madison for their support.