Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in investigating the recent discovery of human remains in south Newton County.

Sheriff's deputies found the remains Thursday, Aug. 13, along Scout Road off Ga. Hwy. 36 in the county's south end.

The remains were taken to the GBI crime lab in DeKalb County for identification, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.



Those with information on the found remains are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400.