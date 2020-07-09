By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Road adjacent to Newton judicial center closed for Friday tribute service
Judicial Center
Newton County commissioners voted to name the county Judicial Center for the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. Tuesday night, July 7. - photo by Special to The Covington News

Hunter Street between Usher and Stallings streets in downtown Covington was closed today in anticipation of the Friday afternoon memorial tribute service for the late Judge Horace Johnson Jr. at the county judicial center.

The road, which runs along the judicial center's east side, will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday at 9 a.m., said John King, manager of the Covington Street Department.

The public service for Johnson is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at the judicial center, which is located at the corner of Usher Street and Hunter Avenue.