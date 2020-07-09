Road adjacent to Newton judicial center closed for Friday tribute service

Hunter Street between Usher and Stallings streets in downtown Covington was closed today in anticipation of the Friday afternoon memorial tribute service for the late Judge Horace Johnson Jr. at the county judicial center.

The road, which runs along the judicial center's east side, will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday at 9 a.m., said John King, manager of the Covington Street Department.

The public service for Johnson is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at the judicial center, which is located at the corner of Usher Street and Hunter Avenue.



