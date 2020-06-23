Report: Boy, 12, killed while riding bicycle along Newton highway

Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he was struck and killed Saturday night while riding a bicycle along Ga. Hwy. 81 southwest of Covington.

The boy, identified as Anthony Cruz, was riding near Lakeside Drive around 9:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, said sheriff's office spokesperson Lt. Cortney Morrison.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Morrison said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on location and waited for deputies to arrive.



A GoFundMe page for the boy's funeral expenses reported it had raised more than $13,000 from 245 donors.



