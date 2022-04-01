Redding announces pursuit of Newton County BOE District 3 seat

COVINGTON, Ga. — Victoria Redding has formally announced she will pursue the District 3 seat on the Newton County Schools Board of Education.

In a news release, Redding said she is committed to supporting and developing the schools and the county. She believes the voice of the community matters and should be valued and heard.

Redding said she is passionate about every student having an equitable education in our school system. She also has a child in Newton County Schools and has the same concerns that all parents have. She wants her child to have the best education and opportunities in the area they live in, Redding said.

Redding has worked as an Emotional and Behavioral Disorder Paraprofessional, as well as a substitute teacher, in the school system. She has experienced “the stress and challenges our teaching staff face each day,” Redding said. She has seen students facing real life challenges having to be fully present while they overcome life’s obstacles and get an education.

Redding believes Newton County Schools’ children, teachers and staff deserve advocates in the school system to assist where there is a lack in resources. Her goal is to assist the district in moving academics and social-emotional learning to the forefront through policy and purposeful spending.

“The fabric of our world has changed over the last two years, and we all are adapting. Our school system must adapt to the changing community concerns and learning challenges as well,” she said. “As a growing community, [I am] committed to working together with the board and community to build the infrastructure for the influx of new families that are coming as well as those here now.”

Redding believes for Newton County Schools to excel and be its best, “we must intentionally bring our teachers, staff and community into the conversation, for solutions.”

The school system faces some challenges with being a “D” rated school system, Redding said, being ranked in the bottom 50% for Georgia schools, having a reading proficiency of 34%, and an average testing ranking of 3/10. However, she believes by putting policy and funding in place to address these vital issues, the district can help develop strong readers and raise the school system up from a “D” rated school system.

Redding said she is committed to serving the community and believes that, “together, we will make an impact for learning in Newton County Schools.”

“Let’s come together as a community on May 24 and vote Victoria Redding for District 3 School Board,” she said. “Our children deserve an equitable education; let’s level the playing ground.”