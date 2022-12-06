Reception set for retiring Newton County judge

MONROE, Ga. — After 32 years of service on the Alcovy Judicial Circuit bench, it’s come down to the last three weeks for Newton County Superior Court Judge John Ott’s career.

Ott announced in October that he would retire on Dec. 31 and seek senior judge status.

It wouldn’t be right if the Walton County resident wasn’t given a proper sendoff. Ott will get just that Friday, Dec. 9, when a retirement reception in his honor will be held at 1025 Church, located at 1025 E. Spring St. in Monroe.

“For the past 41 years, I have had the privilege, honor and pleasure of serving the people of my circuit and the state of Georgia as an assistant district attorney and district attorney for nine years, and a Superior Court judge for 32 years,” Ott said in October in his retirement letter.

“I have been supported by superior staff, great sheriffs, police chiefs, clerks of court and by county commissions that have always stood ready to meet any needs of the court system. "I’ve also enjoyed the many fine lawyers that have practiced before me.”

When Ott first began on the Superior Court bench in 1990, he was the second youngest Superior Court judge in Georgia, according to a report in The Covington News.

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to name Ott's replacement from a group of three attorneys and prosecutors from Walton County who were named finalists for the position.

Ott’s retirement celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Friday and will be open to the public.