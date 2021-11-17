Proposed congressional map shrinks Democrat district in Newton

ATLANTA — Newton County's part of the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District will be reduced significantly if a proposed map released by Republican state lawmakers today is approved.

House and Senate Republicans today released a proposed map that moves north and southwest Newton County from the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District into the heavily Republican 10th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, represents the majority-minority 4th District while U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, represents the majority white 10th District.

Hice's district already included the eastern half of Newton County and the change, if approved, will bring most of Newton County's geographic area into the 10th District. However, most of the cities of Covington and Oxford and all of Porterdale will remain in Johnson's district.

The Georgia General Assembly has been meeting in special session for two weeks as lawmakers redraw legislative and congressional boundaries in accordance with new U.S. Census population data.

Republican lawmakers' proposed Congressional map also appears to make U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s 6th Congressional District less friendly to Democrats by drawing in more white voters, while U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 7th District in Gwinnett County remains a minority-majority district.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop’s 2nd district also appears to have been drawn to include more white voters, which could make the southwest Georgia district more competitive for the GOP.

“Today, we have released a proposed map that reflects Georgia’s growing, diverse population, respects jurisdictional lines and communities of interest, and conforms to applicable legal standards including the Voting Rights Act,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “This map will now go through the legislative process in both the House and the Senate, which will include public testimony and debate in both chambers.

“Unlike the unconstitutional maps drawn by a Democratic majority in 2001, we have sought to plan for Georgia’s future rather than cling to its past. And we have done so in a manner that has been thorough, transparent and inclusive.

"That process has already included 11 hearings, more than 20 hours of public testimony and an online portal that has received more than 1,000 comments."

Late last week and early this week, lawmakers passed new state House and Senate maps amid protests from Democrats that the maps were drawn in secret and without enough time for public comment.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.