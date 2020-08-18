Poll shows Trump and Biden in tight race in Georgia

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are in a tight race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, according to a poll released Monday by WSB-TV.

The survey of 500 likely Georgia voters conducted Aug. 14-15 by Landmark Communications found Republican Trump the favorite of 47.4%, followed closely by Biden with 44.5%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen trailed far behind with 4.4% of the vote, and 3.7% said they were undecided.

The poll’s margin of error was 4.4%.

The survey mirrored results in other recent polls of Peach State voters, encouraging Democrats who haven’t carried Georgia in a presidential election since 1992. Trump carried Georgia four years ago, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by just more than 5%.

The Landmark poll found voters polarized along racial and gender lines. White voters heavily preferred Trump by 68.3% to 24.4%, while Black voters overwhelmingly chose Biden 85.7% to 4.5%.

The margins were less pronounced when considering gender. Trump led among men 52.0% to 36.5%. Biden led among women 51.3% to 43.6%.

Trump and Biden showed a nearly equal ability to attract loyalty from within their own parties. The president drew support from 84.4% of self-identified Republicans, while 84.5% of Democrats supported Biden.

The poll came as the parties prepared to conduct their national conventions virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic National Convention will run through Thursday of this week, with the Republican National Convention to follow for four days next week.