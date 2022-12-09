Plane makes emergency landing on south Newton highway

COVINGTON, Ga. — No injuries were reported Thursday night after engine failure prompted a pilot to land his single-engine airplane on Georgia Hwy. 36 in south Newton County.

The FAA was investigating after the single-engine Beechcraft A36 landed about 6 p.m. on Highway 36 at McCart Circle, WSB-TV reported.

The sheriff's office closed the highway after the landing but had reopened it by this morning. McCart Circle and Hwy. 36 is just north of Scout Road and Bert Adams Boy Scout Reservation.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office reported all occupants on the plane were safe and had no injuries.

News reports said it was unclear from where the plane took off or its destination.



