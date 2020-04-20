Piedmont Healthcare Foundation Raises Funds for Employee Childcare Assistance

Covington, Ga. (April 20, 2020) — When the COVID-19 outbreak hit and schools were being closed, Piedmont Healthcare’s leaders knew they would need to do something to help their staff members with children at home. The Piedmont Healthcare Foundation raised over $250,000 for the Daycare Support Fund, $150,000 of which came directly from board members. These funds allowed hospitals in the Piedmont system to provide assistance to front-line staff members with limited options.

The need to support this fund is ongoing.

“Childcare is a critical resource for Piedmont employees, as schools are closed for the remainder of the school year,” said Sid Kirschner, Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Piedmont Foundation. “The support from our foundation board and members of the community are truly making a positive difference in the lives of our staff and their families.”

Piedmont Newton Hospital has partnered with the Covington YMCA to provide child care for working employees. Having reliable child care removes an obstacle that would otherwise keep some front-line staff members at home with limited options, especially when physical distancing removes other options.

“The availability of the Covington YMCA child care has enabled me to continue working, safeguarding our lives financially,” said Natali Fields, emergency room nurse at Piedmont Newton. “I am so very grateful for this option. I can come to work and focus on caring for our community members while knowing my children are safe and well-cared for.”

Piedmont Rockdale hospital is providing support to working employees through SitterTree, a program that provides in-home childcare and adult daycare.

If you would like to support the Daycare Support Fund, reach out to philanthropy@piedmont.org.