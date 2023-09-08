Phillip B. Hubbard named managing editor of The News

COVINGTON, Ga. — Phillip B. Hubbard has been named the managing editor for The Covington News effective immediately, Proprietor Patrick Graham announced today.

“I have really been impressed with how Phillip has stepped up and filled the void in the newsroom and at the newspaper during our recent transition in leadership,” Graham said. “With Phillip at the helm, and the efforts of our dedicated, talented staff, the newspaper has not only stayed the course during this difficult time but has significantly improved. Phillip has earned the opportunity to lead the paper in this new role moving forward.”

Graham will serve as both the newspaper’s proprietor and publisher and will become even more active in its day-to-day operations.

Hubbard served the previous two-plus years as The News’ sports editor. In that time, the sports department has won numerous awards and accolades in the Georgia Press Association’s (GPA) annual Better Newspaper Contests.

Before coming to Newton County, Hubbard was a reporter at The Lake Oconee News and is a Greene County native. He graduated from The University of Georgia in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Stepping into this new role comes with great anticipation for Hubbard.

“I am looking forward to leading the editorial staff of The Covington News as its managing editor,” Hubbard said. “The newspaper has enjoyed great success by placing top three in General Excellence the past two years and the goal is to continue the award-winning ways.”

Hubbard can be reached at phubbard@covnews.com.



