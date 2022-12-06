Patterson to seek Porterdale mayor's seat in 2023

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Porterdale City Councilman Michael Patterson says he plans to seek the mayor's post in next year's municipal election.

Patterson said he hopes to replace Mayor Arline Chapman following her announcement she will not seek reelection to a fourth term in 2023.

"Our current mayor, Arline Chapman, has done a fine job leading us over the past several years, but she has recently made it known that she would not be seeking reelection in 2023," he said in a Facebook post.

"Therefore, after much thought & prayer, I strongly believe this is our time to step up to the plate & lead our city into a prosperous future."

Patterson, who is senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle in Conyers, said it "has been a high honor (and) privilege to serve our city over the past two years on the City Council, Post 3."

"Together, we have overcome many challenges & helped our city get back on track for a successful future, but there’s still yet work to be done! We are moving in the right direction & I believe our future is bright. We are working every day to make Porterdale a great place to live, play, visit, & learn.

"We must continue to work hard every day to make our village a great place to live. We need a vision & the leadership to lead us into the grand potential we truly possess."

Patterson was appointed to the council's Post 3 seat in January 2021 to complete the term of Tim Savage. He was unopposed for election to a full term in late 2021.

He said he and his family have lived in Porterdale since 2010 "but my family roots go back over 95 years & 5 generations in this beautiful mill town."

"I have watched this city grow substantially in many ways over the past 12 years. In addition to my tenure on the City Council, I have served as chairman of the Zoning Commission, organized candidate forums, participated in community projects, & currently serve as a volunteer Chaplain with the Porterdale Police Department."

He said in his job as pastor he gained "many years of experience working with staff, volunteers, finances, events, & community service."

Patterson said he wanted to work to restore "trust and confidence" in the city's leadership while maintaining a "safe and secure 'live-work-play' community, lower taxes, welcome new businesses to our downtown area, and increase the overall quality of life in our village."

"My vision is to serve our community by protecting our citizens & the history of our village, providing quality services, and promoting the overall health, community, & growth of our city.

"I believe we, as leaders, achieve the best results when we possess strong ethics, morals, & convictions. We should act with transparency, listen to the thoughts of others, & work in harmony to accomplish the best for those we serve.

"All of us together are smarter, wiser, & greater than any of us individually. Whether it’s a town hall meeting, social media, emails, texts, phone calls, or simple conversations, I always make better decisions when I hear the voice of the people.

"I will seek to lead by example & maintain a high level of integrity as we continue to make Porterdale a great place to live!"

Chapman, a retired state employee, was first elected mayor in 2011 after serving on the city council.

