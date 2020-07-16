Oxford partners with Red Cross to host blood drive

OXFORD, Ga. — The City of Oxford will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Oxford City Hall Community Room, 110 West Clark Street.

Blood donated at this event will be screened for the COVID-19 antibody test. The results will be sent via the donor’s American Red Cross Blood Donor app or their online account. The results will not be sent via email or mail. Donors should register for this event at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code oxfordcom to log into or create an account.

“The City of Oxford is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” Mayor David Eady said. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues, and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.